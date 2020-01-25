Meet your Longford Westmeath general election candidate: Anna Kavanagh (Alliance of birth mothers Campaigning for Justice)

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: Our children being unable to buy a home, renting all their lives, Rising rents - the poor driven into homelessness, The 50,000 applications for home repossessions lodged, the Health Crisis, the farming Crisis/Death rural Ireland, Climate change/Migration and Crime.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dáil?

A: 1 - Building social houses increases house supply/reduces rents. 2 - Public banking funding affordable mortgages, farming and business. 3- Garda accountability tackling crime. 4 - Restore health services lost in Longford to take pressure off hospital in Mullingar. 5 - Introduce tax relief/grants making existing businesses viable and encouraging new companies.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I am an independent not whipped by the party to vote against my principles. I have a track record tackling homelessness and evictions. I have been involved in environmental activism for 15 years. I have an understanding of the crisis facing farming and rural Ireland.

Q:If you had the power to make one big thing happen what would it be?

A: I would introduce Public banking model working in Europe and New Zealand that provides low interest mortgages and loans to fund farming and small business enterprises. Irish Bank monopoly is resulting in higher interest rates than EU average making home ownership impossible, evictions, starving farms and business of cash needed to exist.

Q: Who will top the poll?

A: Boxer Moran, who made excellent use of his ministerial position to deliver for his constituents. Joe Flaherty will be a close second.

