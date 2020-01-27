Meet the Longford/Westmeath general election candidate: Peter Burke, Fine Gael

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: I feel the main issue will be who can best secure return on the sacrifices our people made to deliver this strong economy. Whether it’s health, housing, agriculture, investment into schools, gardaí or improving public infrastructure; the key ingredient that underpins it all is a strong economy and good management to deliver these resources.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dáil?

A: From broadband, which is vital for businesses and families in Longford, to improving our roads and public transport. The renegotiation of the Common Agricultural Policy is vital to support Longford family farms and Fine Gael is the only party that has a tried and trusted team to represent us at EU level as seen through our management of Brexit.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I have represented this constituency since my election in 2016 to the best of my ability, carrying out regular clinics across both Longford and Westmeath and been to the forefront of a government that has put record investment into rural Ireland. I have worked on many projects across Longford and lobbied at the highest level of government for support. From the Granard Motte to Lough Ree distillery in Lanesboro, in north and south Longford I have played my part.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: The proposed M4 extension from Mullingar- Rooskey is a key piece of infrastructure to stimulate growth and expansion locally.

Q: Who will top the poll in the constituency?

A: I am fully focused on putting forward my case for re-election to represent Longford and Westmeath to the best of my ability. I’m not in the business of speculating what the peoples’ verdict might be.