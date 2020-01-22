Longford man fined for 'grabbing' garda in row

A Longford man who tussled with a garda as he and other officers attempted to deal with a drunken row outside a pub in the county town last November has been fined.

Michael Ward (30), 30 Palace Crescent, Longford pleaded guilty to a Section 6 public order charge or using or engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at Market Square, Longford on November 23 2019.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said gardaí had been called to deal with what he described as a “large volume of people” outside a put at around 12:30am when they were met by the accused.

In revealing how Mr Ward had been both highly intoxicated and abusive, Sgt Mahon said Mr Ward suddenly “grabbed” Garda Jamie Rosney during the ensuing scuffle and had to be restrained before being arrested.

The court was told Mr Ward has 22 previous convictions to his name.

Among those included six for theft and one each for violent disorder and public order.

The latest of those convictions came courtesy of a €200 fine at Trim District Court in October last year.

Wearing a white and blue top with black jeans, Mr Ward came under questioning from Judge Hughes as to the reasons behind his behaviour on the night.

Mr Ward said he could not recollect much, if any of the events on the night in a response which came in for heated criticism from Judge Hughes.

Taking issue with Mr Ward’s version of goings on, Judge Hughes asked him if he thought he was “naive”, adding he would not be taken for a fool.

“I had nothing to do with the row,” said Mr Ward in response.

“I had too much to drink. I don’t even remember it (incident).”

Frank Gearty, defending, said his client was a 30-year-old married man with three children and was someone who was deeply remorseful over what transpired.

Judge Hughes indicated the way in which he intended dealing with the case was via a court imposed fine.

“Come back to me on February 4 (2020) with €350,” he told Mr Ward.

“This is for peremptory and I will not be listening to excuses that day.”