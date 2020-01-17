Longford tourism exhibitors to attend Holiday World show this month

Holiday World Show Dublin returns for its thirtieth year in action, taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 24 - 26 in the RDS, Simmonscourt.

With exclusive show-only deals, special prizes and hundreds of free competitions to be explored, the significant milestone of our thirtieth year promises to be the most exciting show to date.

There is a significant home holiday presence at this year’s event, with over 40% of the show will feature exhibitors from Ireland, including the following from Co. Longford: Center Parcs, Longford Tourism, Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Edgeworth Heritage & Literary Trail, Corlea Trackway Centre, Fiona Egan Cloughan Farm & Cookery School, Skyline Flying Club, Abbeyshrule Aerdrome, Creative Ardagh, Loughree Distillery and Backstage Theatre Longford.

Known as the land of a thousand welcomes, opt for a staycation this year basking in the beauty of our small but mighty isle. Visit Longford can help you explore the hidden gems on offer in the heart of our small but fierce country.

To find out more about the show, visit Holiday World Show 2020 at www.holidayworldshow.com or follow them on social media.