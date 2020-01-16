Longford's Backstage Theatre to dispel the January Blues

Backstage has the perfect antidote lined up to kick off those January blues this weekend.

First up on Friday, January 17, they’re taking audiences on a trip down memory lane when the people who brought us Flash Harry return with an all-star cast will take you on a whirlwind journey through the musical decades of the 50s and 60s paying homage to the lives and music of the Stars of the Era!

Rock n Roll Years and Dance Hall Days promises to be a great night for music lovers and they treat you to over 40 songs from this bygone era.

On Saturday, January 18, Livin’ Dred are set to return with their acclaimed production of TRAD, featuring none other than Seamus O’Rourke, Gus McDonagh and Clare Barrett who had audiences in the palm of her hand recently in Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Directed by Aaron Monaghan, renowned Druid ensemble actor, Mark Doherty’s award-winning TRAD tells the hilarious story of 100-year-old Thomas… and his father. Together, they set out to discover the son they never knew Thomas had.

Featuring live traditional Irish music, Trad is a side-splitting, heart- warming saga that scooped rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian, heralding it as “profoundly moving and memorable”, and British Theatre Guide calling it “thoughtful, charming and polished”.

Limited tickets remaining on 043 33 47888, from Farrell Coy or online on backstage.ie.

