Serial shoplifter with 93 convictions on ‘final warning’ at Longford District Court

A Longford mother and serial shoplifter with over 90 previous convictions has been been told she is on her “final warning” after being handed a six month suspended prison sentence.

Patricia McDonnell, 34 College Park, Longford pleaded guilty to stealing €70 worth of groceries and hardware items from Aldi, Athlone Road, Longford on April 24, 2019.

She was also charged with the theft of two female coats from Dealz, Pearse Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath on December 7 2018 valued at over €70.

After initially appearing to contest the latter charge, Judge Seamus Hughes asked if she was putting her hands up to the Longford charge.

In defence, solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client was and would be in a position to repay for the loss of the items if given some time.

Prosecutor for the State, Sgt Mark Mahon said Ms McDonnell had 93 previous convictions to her name, the most recent of which came at Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 15 2019 for a theft related offence in January 2017.

That resulted in a nine month suspended sentence for a period of ten years.

Ms Baxter said Ms McDonnell was doing her best to steer clear of trouble given that she had been before the Circuit Court previously where her behaviour was being monitored by Judge Keenan Johnston over a 12 month period.

Judge Hughes sentenced Ms McDonnell to six months in prison for the Longford theft charge, suspending the term for a period of three years.

“Whatever games you are playing, they are over,” he told her.

A seven month suspended sentence was also issued for the Mullingar case with Judge Hughes also suspending that ruling for a three year period.

In drawing a line under the case and granting Ms McDonnell legal aid, Judge Hughes told the Longford woman: “That’s my final warning to you.”