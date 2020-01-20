Longford man fined after racking up seventh public order conviction

A Longford man who fell to the ground and knocked his head during the early hours of the morning while intoxicated picked up his seventh conviction for public order.

Francis Kelly, 7 Cuirt An Oir, Athlone Road, Longford was fined by Judge Seamus Hughes at last Tuesday’s District Court sitting following an incident at 1 Richmond Street, Longford on August 12 2019.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said gardaí were called to attend the scene at 3am following a report by ambulance control concerning a male who had fallen on the street and banged his head.

When gardaí arrived, a decision was taken assist in the transfer Mr Kelly to hospital for assessment because the accused was a “bit unwilling to go”.

Sgt Mahon said Mr Kelly had 32 previous convictions on his record, six for public order with five for Section three and four for Section 15 drugs charges.

The last public order Mr Kelly had been convicted of came in 2011, a statistic defence solicitor Fiona Baxter was quick to allude to.

“He (Mr Kelly) first and foremost wants to apologise and has come to court with €200,” she said.

Ms Baxter said her client was a father of two young children and has been doing his level best to avoid the attention of gardaí.

Judge Hughes said he would take the €200 Mr Kelly came to court with and apply it as a fine for the Section 6 threatening and abusive behaviour charge.

As he granted him legal aid, Judge Hughes asked Mr Kelly: “Would you have €200 for Ms Baxter?”

Struggling to hold back his laughter, Mr Kelly quipped back: “I was lucky to have that,” in reference to the €200 handed into court.