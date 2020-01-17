Over €7,800 allocated to Longford community shed groups
Minister for Rural Affair Michael Ring
Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, has confirmed that six Men’s Sheds and one Women’s Sheds have been allocated a total of €7,853 from his Department, in order to support the important work these groups provide for their communities.
The funding has been split between Dromard Men’s Shed (€1,122), Drumlish/Ballinamuck Men’s Shed (€1,122), Drumlish/Ballinamuck Women’s Shed (€1,122), Granard Men’s Shed (€1,122), Killoe Men’s Shed (€1,122), Longford Town Men’s Shed (€1,122) and North Longford Men’s Shed (€1,121).
This capital funding will enabled individual Men’s and Women’s Sheds to purchase equipment or to carry out minor works to improve their premises through the provision of small grants.
