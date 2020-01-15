Man jailed for death of Longford’s Danny McGee

Steven O’Brien, a Dublin native living in Queens, New York, was jailed for six months at a New York court for the assault of Longford’s Danny McGee in 2018.

Mr O’Brien (26) pleaded guilty to the one-punch assault, which ultimately resulted in the death of Drumlish native Danny.

Danny died after being found unresponsive outside a bar in Queens at approximately 4am on November 22, 2018, following a verbal altercation with Mr O’Brien.

The twenty-one year old was then taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead. The cause of death was found to be a blunt impact injury to the head.

Danny’s mother Colleen said the impact of her son’s death on her is ‘immeasurable’.

She said in a victim impact statement: “The impact of Danny’s death on me is immeasurable.

“As his mother there is no one in this world who loves him as much as I do or misses him as much as I do. Life will never be the same without him. I will mourn him and grieve for him and miss him every day for the rest of my life.”



The Longford mother criticised Mr O’Brien for not coming forward to admit his guilt at the beginning.

She said: “Had Danny been ill or had this been some type of accident, I think that acceptance would come, eventually.

“However, this was no accident and I will never be able to accept the manner of his death.

“While I hear your apology and want to believe it is sincere your actions that night and for a full year after tell a completely different story. I have seen the video and the events that transpired that night.

In conclusion she said: “You had many opportunities to plead guilty but instead you chose to prolong our family’s agony.”

