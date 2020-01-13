Emergency services at scene of two car N4 collision between Longford and Edgeworthstown
Emergency services are at the scene of a two car collision between Longford and Edgeworthstown
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two car collision on the main N4 between Longford and Edgeworthstown.
The incident occurred within the last hour at Shroid.
It's understood two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution.
Traffic is said to be very heavy on both approaches with motorists being advised to expect delays.
