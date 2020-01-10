Five in court today charged with violent feud incident in Longford town

Five men charged in connection with an alleged violent incident in Longford town centre a week before Christmas are due to appear in Harristown District Court today.

The five had applied for bail at a special sitting of Longford District Court on December 28 but were refused bail by Judge Seamus Hughes and remanded in custody to Harristown District Court to today, January 10.

Six other individuals who were also charged in relation to the incident, appeared at Harristown last week and were again remanded in custody.

