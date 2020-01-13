Ballinalee housing development gets thumbs up

Longford County Council have confirmed that a planning application seeking permission to construct an eight house development in Ballinalee, has received the go-ahead.

The development, which is located at St Johnstown Td, Ballinalee, Co Longford, will consist of eight houses made up of four sets of semi-detached units.

The application also sought permission for the connection of the houses to existing public sewer and surface water services, the extension of an existing roadway and pathways to facilitate the proposed units along with the construction of a new turning bay at the end of the proposed roadway.

Planning was also sought for all associated landscaping works, the provision of boundary fences and all ancillary site works.