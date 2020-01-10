Deadline looms for Longford Creative Ireland funding applications

Creative Ireland Funding Applications for 2020 must be completed and returned no later than Friday, January 31 at 4pm.

If you would like an opportunity to discuss your plans or need assistance with the any aspect of your application, members of the Creative Ireland Culture team will be available to talk to you in the following locations on the dates listed below:

*Tuesday, January 14 from 4pm to 6pm at Longford Library HQ, 1st floor Longford Centre.

*Wednesday, January 15 from 4pm to 6pm at Ballymahon Community Library.

*Thursday, January 16 from 4pm to 6pm at Granard Community Library.

To book a time please email: creativeireland@ longfordcoco.ie or call 0433341124.