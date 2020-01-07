'It would be wrong': Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran announces he will not attend RIC commemoration

Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has said the public debate and calls for a boycott that has been generated in recent days over plans to commemorate the RIC/DMP reflects the serious sensitivities and concerns that people have some 100 years after the country’s struggle for independence.

Minister Moran has confirmed that he will not be attending the event scheduled for Dublin Castle on January 17th next.

“I believe it should be postponed to allow for greater reflection on how best to deal with the wider issue of such commemorations,” he said.

“We are at a very sensitive period in our historic 100 year anniversaries and the planned commemoration of members who served in the RIC and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) prior to independence while being led by good intentions, has failed to recognise the deep-seated feelings surrounding the force.

“We must respect the sincerely held feelings of people on the matter and note the historical record of how policing was carried out in the State from when the RIC was formed in 1836 and which ultimately led to the declaration in April 2019 by Dáil Éireann to boycott the police service.

"I believe it would be wrong that this difficult period of Irish history that we are about to commemorate and which led to our independence to ignore the firmly held convictions by the general public.”

