Legan property-marking day takes place this weekend

Legan community alert group are hosting a property marking day on Saturday January 11, between 11am and 1pm at St Ann’s Hall, Ballycloughan.

Granard Gardaí are bringing the property marking machine, which can be used to mark any items of value with an eircode which can be used to identify items if they are ever stolen.

Eircodes can be marked onto farm equipment, garage and garden tools, power tools, computers and electrical devices, many mobile phones and tablets, equestrian equipment, golf clubs, musical instrument cases, bicycles and much more.

Organisers are only accepting small items on Saturday and if you wish to book in items please contact Paul Ross on 087 9793925 for a time or you can arrive on the day but may be delayed. All are welcome and a maximum of 5 items per person applies.