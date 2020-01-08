Longford's CF champion Jillian McNulty on the mend

Longford breathed a sigh of relief last week as the news that Jillian McNulty was out of intensive care filtered through social media.

The local cystic fibrosis warrior was in the ICU over Christmas, on ventilation and sedatives.

On January 2, via Facebook, her brother Fran McNulty announced that she had left the ICU and was back on the CF ward.

“An incredible turnaround in such a short period of time. She is doing well, very well,” he posted.

“Much praise & thanks is due to the remarkable work and professionalism of the ICU team at SVUH, the CF team, neurology and renal teams.

“I suspect Jillian herself will be in touch with you all soon. Which is a great thing to be able to say, given what she has been through,” Fran concluded.

Here’s hoping for news from Jillian soon.