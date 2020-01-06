Status Yellow wind warning in place for Longford tomorrow

A swathe of strong winds are expected to develop across the Northern half of the country during the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to Cathal Nolan of Ireland's Weather Channel (formerly Midlands Weather Channel).

The strong winds will persist for much of the late morning and early afternoon before only gradually easing tomorrow evening.

"Strongest winds will be on exposed Atlantic coastal counties where gusts will generally reach between 100-110 km/h, with a risk of gusts exceeding 115km/h in exposed fringes of Galway, Mayo, and Donegal," Mr Nolan explained.

"Further inland across much of Ulster, Connacht and North Leinster, winds will range between 80-100km/h. With isolated gusts of up to 110km/h in some exposed locations or over higher ground."

Twenty counties should be prepared for the gusty weather, he said, including Longford, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan.

"Secure any loose objects or items which may blow in strong winds and do take care on the roads," Mr Nolan advised.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Southerly winds gradually veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h at times during Tuesday.

The warning is in place from 6am to 8pm tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7.