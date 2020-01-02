Broken windows were cause of feud, court hears

Garda concerns relating to violent disorder in Longford town the week before Christmas are only escalated by the fact that the underlying cause of the feud is still unknown.

Gardaí told Judge Seamus Hughes last week that they’re sure that control of the drug trade is not the reason for feuding where the Nevin family is involved.

However, they couldn’t confirm that smashed windows in a house on Richmond Street was the cause of the feud either.

Appearing before Judge Hughes at last week’s special court sitting, Martin Nevin (59) explained that the windows of his son’s home were smashed and that the feuding started because of that.

“This only happened over the house. Your honour, you have my word, this will never happen again, if we get out on bail,” said Mr Nevin before the court.

“Have you ever seen the like of it? Over a window,” said Judge Hughes in disbelief.

At this stage, Judge Hughes had already viewed the violent incident via CCTV footage, which was provided to him by gardaí.

Judge Hughes later addressed Detective Garda Sean Galvin who gave extensive evidence to the court last Friday evening.

“Do you believe that this broken window was an underlying factor?” he asked.

“I believe there may be other factors. It has been thrown out there that this (the window) is the reason for it. I can’t confirm that that’s the reason for it,” Gda Galvin responded.

“But you’d accept the Nevins aren’t involved in a drug situation,” Judge Hughes prompted.

“I’d accept that,” Gda Galvin agreed.

“But if it is the reason, would you agree that it’s a totally disproportionate use of violence to settle a score for breaking a window?” asked Judge Hughes.

“Absolutely,” Gda Galvin affirmed.

