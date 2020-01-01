Longford man accused of assault to face trial

A Longford man charged with assaulting another man inside Longford Shopping Centre last year has been sent forward for trial.

Denis Hannafin (39), Curry House, Athlone Road, Longford was served with the book of evidence before last Tuesday’s sitting of Longford District Court.

State solicitor Mark Connellan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for Mr Hannafin to be sent forward for trial on indictment in respect of the said incident.

They allege that on December 7 2018 at Lloyd’s Pharmacy, Longford Shopping Centre, Longford, Mr Hannafin carried out a Section 3 assault on a man causing him harm.

It’s also alleged on the same date, Mr Hannafin produced a knife contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

A third charge relating to a Section 16 affray charge was also added to the indictment.

Judge Seamus Hughes gave Mr Hannafin the alibi warning, telling him he must provide to the State within 14 days details of any alibi he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.

Mr Hannafin was remanded on continuing bail as a result to the next sittings of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on January 14 2020.