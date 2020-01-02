Bloomfield House Hotel scoops Top Wedding Award for 5th Year

Bloomfield House Hotel, the Four Star Lakeside Wedding venue has just scooped the hotly contested Top Rated Wedding Venue in Westmeath Award for a fifth year from the Irish and UK venue finder website, WeddingDates.ie.

There was great excitement and celebrations at the hotel as the winner was officially announced. “We were overwhelmed by the response we got from all our past Brides & Grooms. We had amazing comments and feedback this year and were still up against it with the competition from other wedding venues” explained Nicola Forkan, Wedding & Events Manager at Bloomfield House Hotel, who was thrilled on hearing the results. “I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all the wedding couples who added such amazing wedding reviews” she added.

Ciara Crossan, Founder & CEO of WeddingDates.ie says; "The WeddingDates Awards represent the best of the best wedding venues from across the country. They are based purely on reviews from past wedding couples who have experienced the service and quality, and we feel that they are the most authentic awards and something that all the winners should be extremely proud of. I’d like to extend massive congratulations to Bloomfield House Hotel and all our award winners this year who represent the crème de la crème of wedding venues in Ireland.”

On top of being crowned Westmeath’s Top Rated Wedding Venue, the four star lakeside Hotel was also awarded Ireland’s Country House Wedding Venue of the Year. This crowns a fantastic year with Bloomfield House also being awarded Midlands Wedding of the Year at the Hospitality Awards hosted by Midlands 103 earlier this year. Ronan Byrne, General Manager at Bloomfield House Hotel thanked all their past couples for their kind and honest reviews.

“We are delighted and honoured to have received these awards from WeddingDates.ie. Accolades that are based on our Brides & Grooms feedback drive us to continue to create unique and memorable weddings. This really is the icing on the cake as we celebrated our 40th Anniversary this year. It is fantastic to be recognised as Westmeath’s Top Rated Wedding Venue and Ireland’s Country House Wedding Venue of the Year based on the opinions of those who know us best – our Brides and Grooms. These awards are a testament of the hard work and dedication of our team” he added.

The Wedding Team are looking forward to an exciting 2020 as they showcase many new additions to their Wedding Packages including the spectacular Lakeview Ceremony Room, elegant bespoke Wedding Chairs, Cherry Blossom Trees, exquisitely decorated Ballroom and much more to complete that opulent look on your special day.

Discover why Bloomfield House Hotel is Westmeath’s and the Midlands Wedding Venue of the Year and Ireland’s Country House Wedding Venue of the Year at the hotel’s Wedding Showcase on Sunday the 5th of January 2020 from 1pm to 6pm. For more information on Weddings at Bloomfield House Hotel, please telephone 044 93 40894, email weddings@bloomfieldhouse.com or visit www.bloomfieldhousehotel.ie.