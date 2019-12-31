Funeral arrangements announced for Longford road crash victim Noel Sheridan

The funeral arrangements have been announced for Longford road crash victim Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Ferefad, Longford, and Perth, Australia.



Thirty-five year-old Mr Shierdan tragically passed away after his car was involved in a road traffic accident at Moyne, north Longford on Sunday morning.



The late Mr Sheridan will lie in repose at his home in Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, on Tuesday, December 31 from 12 noon until 9pm. Please note that the family will have a break from 5pm until 6pm.



Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time all day on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.



A one way system will be in operation from Gaigue Cross to family home, please follow signs.



Sympathy is extended to his parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia. Rest In Peace.