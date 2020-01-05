Longford family and friends to undertake charity cycle from Malin to Mizen

The Considine family, with the help of friends, have revealed details of a fundraiser cycle in memory of their late family members, Donal and Dearbhla, who passed away over the course of the past year.

Brendan Considine posted, “Most of you knew our dear brother Donal and sister Dearbhla who left us far too early over the past year or so.

“We miss them every minute of every day.”

In a bid to keep their memory alive, the family - with the help of some friends - will undertake a mammoth 650km+ journey from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

The cycle will commence on Saturday, May 02, 2020 and participants aim to finish on Thursday, May 07. Five locals have already confirmed their participation, including Brendan Considine, Ronan Considine, Caoilin Considine, David Keenan and Neil Keenan, while a few others have expressed interest.

Brendan stated, “As most of you know, this is a cycle from the most northerly point of Ireland to the most southerly point (excluding Brow Head, for the pedants among us). It’s approximately 650 kms.

“All proceeds from our cycle will go (in Donal and Dearbhla’s name), to a family in Longford that has been recently affected by cancer. I will post more details soon regarding this.”

The team is seeking another five to ten people to take part in the cycle or sections of the cycle, while anyone who might help out with the logistics of the cycle and fundraising is urged to contact them.

“We are very grateful to you all for your exceptional generosity in our previous fundraising efforts and I hope, this time, we can do even better than before.” said Brendan.

“I think a cycle is an appropriate way to remember Donal and Derv. They would have been the first two in line to participate.”

Anybody interested in helping out or participating can contact Brendan on 087-2275631.

Also read: St Mel's Cathedral restoration delivered on time and on budget