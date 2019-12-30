Man who died in north Longford road accident named

The man who tragically passed away in a road accident in north Longford over the weekend has been named locally.

Noel Sheridan (35), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Ferefad, Longford, and Perth, Australia, died in the early hours of Sunday morning when his black Ford Focus was involved in a single vehicle road accident on the R198 between Drumlish and Arva.

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced. The late Mr Sheridan is survived by his parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia.

