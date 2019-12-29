Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies in Longford road crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co Longford.

Shortly before 2am a man in his 30s was seriously injured when his car, a black Ford Focus, left the road and struck a ditch while travelling on the R198 near the village of Arva at Moyne, Co Longford.



It’s understood he was travelling from Drumlish in the direction of Arva when the collision occurred.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



He was the sole occupant of the car.

The stretch of road at the crash site is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.



An examination of the car and scene will be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators and a report will be prepared for the local Coroner.



Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station 043-6687660 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

