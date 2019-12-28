Judge refuses bail in Longford feud incident

All eleven defendants connected to a violent disorder incident which occurred in Longford town the week before Christmas have been remanded in custody until the new year.

At a special sitting of Longford District Court on Friday night (December 27), Judge Seamus Hughes refused bail to a number of defendants who made applications.

As a result, a number of other defendants chose not to pursue bail applications and were remanded in custody to Harristown District Court on January 3, 2020.

"It's very important that the defendants know this: every day that they serve in prison over the Christmas period - if you are found guilty, it will all be taken into account," explained Judge Seamus Hughes.

Judge Hughes further stressed that should defendants press ahead with bail applications last Friday evening rather than consent to being remanded in custody to January 3 in Harristown, they would not be able to make a further bail application.

With that in mind, Martin Nevin (37), 15 Canal Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford, consented to remand in custody.

A further four defendants, Johnny Nevin (23), Richmond House, 12 Legion Terrace, Townspark, Longford, Martin Nevin (59), 67 Farnagh, Longford, William Nevin (32), 64 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, Noel Cawley (28), Lavender Cottage, Farnagh Hill, Longford, and Johnny Nevin (23), Richmond House, 12 Legion Terrace, Townspark, Longford, all pursued their bail applications.

Following a lengthy hearing, which involved a viewing of CCTV footage and extensive evidence put forward by Detective Garda Sean Galvin on Friday evening, Judge Hughes said that he was not satisfied that "further spontaneous feuds will not be perpetrated in the immediate future" if bail were to be granted to a