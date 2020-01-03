Faster subsidies for Longford families

Just three weeks after applications to the National Childcare Scheme opened online, a total of 87 awards were issued to families in Longford, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Peter Burke encouraged all parents in Longford to apply directly for subsidies to meet the cost of quality early learning and care and school age childcare at www.ncs.gov.ie.

The scheme, under the guidance of Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, means financial supports can be used with any participating, Tusla registered, early learning and care and school age childcare service, including Tusla registered childminders.

The scheme’s innovative, purpose-built IT system aims to process a universal application in a matter of minutes, and an income assessed application in a matter of days.

As of December 10, a total of 144 applications were received in Longford from parents, with 87 awards issued. More than 8,000 awards were issued nationwide in three weeks with applications processing smoothly and quickly.

“Under the National Childcare Scheme, families will be supported to meet the cost of quality early learning and care and school age childcare through a system of universal and income-related subsides,” said Deputy Burke.

“Using a verified MyGovID account, I encourage families to apply directly for subsidies at www.ncs.gov.ie.

“Additional funding provided under Budget 2019 ensures that an estimated 7,500 additional children will benefit from the scheme, with over 40,000 other children, already eligible, seeing increases to their subsidies.

“Income based subsidies are available to families with reckonable household incomes of up to €60,000 which can translate into as much as over €90,000 gross for families in certain specific circumstances.”

Also read: Longford Credit Union merger plan approved