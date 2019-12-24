Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - evening

William (Bill) Rogers, Ards, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, in his 93rd year, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, on Saturday, December 21 of William (Bill) Rogers, Ards, Kenagh, Longford. William (Bill) much loved father of Sally and William. Predeceased by his wife Patricia (Patsy). Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Sharrin (New Zealand), sister Frances (England), grandchildren and great-grandchildren (Ireland and New Zealand), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Funeral Service on Monday, December 30 in George's Church, Kenagh, Co Longford at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please donations in lieu, if desired, to Costello's Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.



Thomas Christopher Lynch, Kilbride House, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 19 of Thomas Christopher Lynch, Kilbride House, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas and infant sister Mary Bridget. Greatly missed by his loving wife Gemma, heartbroken mother Christina, sisters Helen, Jane (Reilly) and Christine (McDonnell), brother Eugene, sister-in-law Julie, brothers-in-law John Joe, Mark and Brian. Adoring nephews and nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends from across the world. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home Kilbride House on Thursday, December 26 from 1pm to 8pm. Removal to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara on Friday morning, December 27 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private at all other times please. Shuttle buses will operate from Abbeylara Parish Centre on Thursday, December 26.



Michael Casey, Derryhanee, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, December 22 of Michael Casey, Derryhanee, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, deeply regretted by his sons Martin and Michael, daughters Mary and Margaret, sons in law Maurice and Josh, daughter in-law Aisling, sisters Mary and Bridie, brothers in-laws, sisters in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends RIP.

Remains will be reposing at Leavy’s Funeral Home Scramogue from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday evening, December 26 followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall arriving at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning, December 27, with burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery, Killashee. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to a charity of your choice. Enquiries to Tom Crosby Undertaker Tarmonbarry.



Yvonne Ward (née Sheehan), Rosmoylan, Creggs, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Creggs, Galway



The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, December 21 of Yvonne Ward (née Sheehan), Rosmoylan, Creggs, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Creggs, Galway. Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother to Caroline and adoring Granny to Bronagh. She will be sadly missed by her family, Caroline’s fiancé Damien (Macklin), sisters Sunniva, Colette, Yoland, Mairead, Aideen and Gerardine, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many many good friends. May Yvonne Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon (eircode F42 NH27) on Tuesday, December 24 from 3.30pm until 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning, December 26 to St Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbegnet Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Sheila Smith (née Griffin), formerly Ballinagh Post Office, Main St., Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, December 23 of Sheila Smith (née Griffin), formerly Ballinagh Post Office, Main St., Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Peter (former Postmaster). Devoted mother of Martin, Mary, Sheila, Peadar, Fidelma, John and Doreen. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sons in law, daughters in law, adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan (H12C821) on Friday evening, December 27 from 3.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 28 at 11am followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry, Dublin Road, Cavan. No flowers please.

Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in College View Nursing Home, Cavan, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 22 of Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. She is predeceased by both her husbands Sean and Bob, parents Jimmy and Ellie and her brothers and sisters. Pat will be forever missed by her sons Michael, John and Mark, daughters Mary McGlynn and Clara Durkin, sons-in-law Ronan and Freddie, daughters-in-law Sharon, Rose and Margaret, grandchildren Kaelin, Sean, Gemma,Sarah-Eillie and Méabh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and her many customers from Warde's Arva. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Pat.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Friday, December 27 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm.

Removal arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva, Co Cavan on Saturday, December 28 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Carrigallen Cemetery. The family of Pat would like to express their Gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of College View Nursing Home and also thanks to the Day Care Centre, Carrigallen.

Sr Margaret Mary McCarty, Dun Mhuire, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff in Sonas Nursing Home, Athlone, on Tuesday, December 24 of Sr Margaret Mary McCarty, Dun Mhuire, Athlone, Westmeath / late of Ballynacargy and Mercy Convent, Moate Co. Westmeath. Beloved sister of the late Kitty Ledden and Maura McCarthy. Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy, Western Province, her sister Alice McCormack, Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick, nephew Dermot Ledden and his wife Lorna, niece Maura O’Donovan and her husband Fachtna, grandnieces, Eden and Alex, grandnephews Jack and Josh, the McCormack family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Dún Mhuire, Lyster Street, Athlone from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday, December 26. Removal on Friday, December 27 to St Patrick’s Church, Moate, arriving at 11.50 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Moate Convent Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilís.

Eileen Smith (née Donohoe), Farnadolly, Crossdoney, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Sunday, December 22 of Eileen Smith, (nee Donohoe) Farnadolly, Crossdoney, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her beloved husband Phil, son-in-law Padraigh, grandchildren Emer and Philip and great grand daughter Martha. Devoted mother of Paul (Kent), Noel (Luton), Bernadette (Balbriggan, Dublin), Peter (Sligo), Sheila (Gowna), Philip (Farnadolly), Brian (Luton) and Patricia (Corduff, Ballinagh). Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, sisters Bridget Clarke,(Monery) and Ann Scanlon (Surrey, England), brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many, many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, (H12C821) from 12 noon on Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas eve) until 4pm. Family time thereafter please, until Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumcor arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 26 (St Stephen’s Day) at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

