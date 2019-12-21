Longford emergency services rescue horse from 10ft bog drain

It was a busy night for Longford Gardaí and Fire Services as they responded to reports of a horse getting into difficulty.

Emergency services spent three hours last night trying to rescue the horse, which had fallen into a bog drain and was struggling in ten feet of water.

The horse was successfully rescued and is now in the care of the Hungry Horse Foundation who assisted the emergency services last night.

