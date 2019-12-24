Christmas Gig Guide 2019: What's on in Longford this Christmas

Looking for something to do this Christmas? We've got you covered from Christmas Day right through to New Year's Day.

Wednesday, December 25 Christmas Day

11am: Longford Dog Control Services will be hosting their annual Christmas Day dog walk from the dog pound on Little Water Street. Bring your own dog or walk one from the pound Hilary Robinson 086 173 3838

11.45am walkers & 12.15pm runners: Newtowncashel: 29th annual Longford Multiple Sclerosis Christmas Day Run/Walk. Contact Michael Flood 086 088 0855

12 noon: Connolly Barracks, Longford: GOAL Mile

12.30pm: Lanesboro: Lough Ree Sub Aqua Christmas Day Swim

Thursday, December 26 St Stephen’s Day

Drumlish & Dromard: Second annual Brian Collum Memorial Soccer Tournament. A 24 team event with sides from Longford/Cavan/Leitrim participating. €100 entry. In aid of CRY.IE Contact 087 218 9517 / 086 348 4746 for queries. Also see The Brian Collum Memorial Tournament page on Facebook

12.30pm: Breffni Arms Hotel, Arva: Arva Trotters annual Turkey Trot 10k & 7k fun run/walk. Registration from 11am. No fee but donations towards Downs Syndrome Ireland, Cavan Branch

12.30pm walkers & 1pm runners: Newtownforbes: Annual Shane Brennan 5k in aid of Ollie Cox Injury Fund. Register in advance at www.njuko.net/shanebrennan or from 11am on the day

3.30pm: Newtowncashel: County Longford Wrenboys Championships. Contact Liam Finnegan 086 258 5656

Friday, December 27

2 - 6pm: Old Schoolhouse (Maria Edgeworth Centre), Edgeworthstown: Come along and relive old memories. To facilitate visitors home for Christmas, the Centre will be open

12 noon: Ballymahon GAA Clubhouse: 5K fun walk with all proceeds being donated to a local charity

6.30pm: St Mel's College Longford: Cinderella Christmas Panto starring X Factor’s Mary Byrne, Tickets available from www.stagestubs.com

7.30pm: Breffni Arms Hotel, Arva: Dromard GAA Christmas celebration honouring their 1979 Intermediate Championship and 1999 Senior Championship winning teams

10pm: Abbeylara Parish Centre: Social Dancing. Music by John Hogan

Saturday, December 28

11am: Registration in Ardagh Community Centre: Ardagh annual 10 Mile Challenge Run hosted by Ardagh Moydow Glen Community Games

6.30pm: St Mel's College Longford: Cinderella Christmas Panto starring X Factor’s Mary Byrne, Tickets available from www.stagestubs.com

8pm: St Marys Community Centre, Edgeworthstown: ‘The Mostrim Late Late Show’. All proceeds to Longford Hospice and Edgeworthstown Branch of St Christopher’s. Tickets €10 for adults, €6 for under 18s on sale locally in John Farrells or online via Eventbrite

8pm: The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule: Forgney GAA Re-union and Parish Night Out. Music by Vision. Tickets available from Eamon Reilly 086 261 0556, Johnny Maye 087 774 9535, Jim Keegan 087 667 1272, Mike Lloyd 087 275 2754, Seamus Finlass 087 938 9948, Joe Keegan 087 232 2517, Pat O’Toole 087 233 3998

Sunday, December 29

2.30pm: St Mel's College Longford: Cinderella Christmas Panto starring X Factor’s Mary Byrne, Tickets available from www.stagestubs.com

Monday, December 30

2 - 6pm: Old Schoolhouse (Maria Edgeworth Centre), Edgeworthstown: Come along and relive old memories. To facilitate visitors home for Christmas, the Centre will be open

6.30pm: St Mel's College Longford: Cinderella Christmas Panto starring X Factor’s Mary Byrne, Tickets available from www.stagestubs.com

8pm: The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule: Foster & Allen in concert. Iconic folk duo Foster & Allen bring their Timeless Memories Tour to Longford

Tuesday, December 31 New Year’s Eve

2 - 6pm: Old Schoolhouse (Maria Edgeworth Centre), Edgeworthstown: Come along and relive old memories. To facilitate visitors home for Christmas, the Centre will be open

Wednesday, January 1 New Year’s Day

11am: The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park), Longford: New Year’s Day parkrun