Major residential development in Aughnacliffe given go-ahead to commence works

A planning application, lodged by Donnelly Developments Ltd, seeking permission for the continued construction and completion of a 28-house residential development in Aughnacliffe has been given the go-ahead to commence works by Longford county council.

The development was previously granted planning under 04/1601 & 05/302. It will consist of 28 no. dwelling houses consisting of: 12 no. two storey semi-detached 3-bed properties, 2 no. two storey semi-detached 3 bedroom dwellings, 13 no. single storey semi-detached and terrace type 2 bedroom dwellings and 3 no. terrace type two storey 3 bedroom dwellings.

Planning permission includes for the provision of a green open space, boundary walls/fences, the provision of access from existing service roadway, and connection to existing public services with sewer and water supply.

The development is located at Forthill, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

