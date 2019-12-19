Longford homes without electricity as Storm Elsa sweeps country

A number of Longford homes are without electricity tonight as Storm Elsa sweeps the country.

ESB say there are 26 customers near Ballinalee, Co Longford without power as the result of a fault.

Also read: Met Éireann issues Status Orange warning and acknowledges Storm Elsa will impact



The estimated restoration time of power is 1.30pm on Thursday, December 19.



ESB has apologised for the loss of power, adding “We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your area and will restore power as quickly as possible.”



Several homes in counties Roscommon and Leitrim are also without electricity following storm damage.

Also read: Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann