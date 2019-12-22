€4,000 raised for St Joseph’s Longford as part of Movember

A Longford resident who recently undertook a Movember charity challenge has successfully raised €4,000 for St Joseph’s care centre in Longford.

Derek Sheridan took part in the Movember campaign this year in honour of his father Ken, who sadly passed away during the campaign.

Although having never done anything similar before, Derek wanted to give back as Kenneth was a resident of the dementia unit in St Joseph’s prior to his passing.

Derek explained, “My Dad Ken had been staying in St Joseph’s Care Centre for 2 months. I just thought it would be nice to give something back.”

Derek and his family presented the culmination of their fundraising efforts to representatives of St Joseph’s on Friday last, December 13. Although a proud moment for him and his family, Derek admitted to it being ‘a bit strange’ following Ken’s passing.

“I don’t think Dad was aware of it (the campaign) as it was over his head at the time.” Derek said. “It feels a tad strange now presenting the cheque and Dad gone.”

Continuing he said, “It was a very proud moment on behalf of my Dad. 90% of the money was raised through a ‘GoFundme’ page, which my eldest daughter Aoife set up for me.”

The €4,000 raised as part of the initiative will go towards the purchase of many items for patients at St Joseph’s.

Derek said, “I believe, having spoke to them in St Joseph’s, they are going to purchase many items for day-to-day life in there and hopefully, this will result in more happiness for patients.”

After presenting the cheque to St Joseph’s with his family, Derek says he would ‘gladly’ take part again next year. He also wished to thank everyone for their support throughout the campaign.

He said, “I would gladly do it again next year.

“I would like to thank my partner Nóra for all of her help with the campaign and when Dad passed, as well as my fabulous kids Aoife, Leah & Ryan, my sister Sharon & all her family, the staff at St Joseph’s and all of our friends who have been immense at this difficult time,” he concluded.

