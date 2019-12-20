Longford man tells court he was that drunk he can't remember throwing bottles in local housing estate

A Longford man who was found drunk in a Longford town housing estate while also allegedly throwing bottles has told a court he was that inebriated he has no recollection of the night in question.

Jonathan Seagrave, 28 Templemichael Glebe, Longford pleaded guilty to a Section 4 Public Order charge at Ardeevan, Ardnacassa, Longford on November 19 2019 at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court before presiding Judge Marie Keane.

Dressed in a blue top and grey jeans, Mr Seagrave who represented himself, was also charged with failing to give his name and address to arresting officer Garda Keith O’Brien.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said gardaí had been called to the estate at around 7:30pm on foot of reports a man was intoxicated and throwing bottles.

When gardaí arrived, he said officers found Mr Seagrave stumbling around a green area.

Sgt Mahon also revealed Mr Seagrave refused to give his details to gardaí before becoming aggressive, resulting in his arrest.

The court was told how Mr Seagrave had 16 previous convictions to his name, the most recent of which was a similar Section 4 offence and a €150 fine.

Sgt Mahon said the others, including two Section 2 assaults and a Section 6 Public Order charge were “all drink related”.

Mr Seagrave, himself, offered no excuses for his actions on the night and publically apologised for his actions.

“On the night, I can’t even remember as I was so intoxicated,” he admitted.

Mr Seagrave said up until the incident he had managed to steer clear of alcohol for the previous two years.

“I do apologise for not giving my name and address,” he said.

Judge Keane consequently handed down a €150 fine for the Section 24 charge while taking the corresponding Section 4 charge into consideration.