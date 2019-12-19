'Bring your toothbrush' if in court again, Longford man is told

A Longford man found guilty of being found in the possession of €10 worth of cannabis herb was told to bring his toothbrush to court if he ever darkens its door again.

Michael Purcell, 108 McEoin Park, Farnagh, Longford was convicted of unlawful drugs possession after he was stopped and searched by gardaí at St Joseph’s Road, Longford on May 3 2019.

Sgt Mark Mahon said the accused had been spotted acting in a suspicious manner when gardaí approached him shortly before 3pm on the day of the incident.

When searched, Sgt Mahon said gardaí found a “very small quantity” of cannabis herb which later turned out to have a street value of €10.

It was also revealed Mr Purcell had one previous conviction on his record, an offence which also pertained to a Section 3 Misuse of Drugs charge.

In defence, solicitor Aine Gordon said her 19-year-old client was not in the business of using drugs as a means of making money and was doing his level best to stay off the drug.

“He says it was for his own use and is trying not to use cannabis again,” she told Judge Marie Keane.

“It was a very small quantity and he says he won’t find himself in that situation again.”

In handing down sentence, Judge Marie Keane fined Mr Purcell €200, giving him four months to pay.

As she read out the terms of that conviction, she told the Longford man: “If you come back before the court again, you can bring your toothbrush.”