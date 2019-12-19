‘You clearly don't understand the laws of this country’, judge tells woman who drove without insurance

A judge told a woman caught driving without insurance 20 minutes after buying her first car: “You clearly don’t understand the laws of this country.”

Victoria Golab, of Yeutree Cottage, Killashee Road, Clonturk, Longford was given the direct brushing down by Judge Marie Keane following an incident at Main Street, Longford on April 14 2019.

Garda Eamon Flanagan said he stopped the vehicle driven by the accused and made a lawful demand for her driving licence.

He added no driving documentation was produced within ten days of the incident either.

Ms Golab, who represented herself, said she had only purchased what was her first car less than half an hour before being pulled in by Garda Flanagan.

“I was only after buying the car 20 minutes before,” she said.

As Judge Keane indicated she would be fining Ms Golab €250 and banning her from driving for two years, the defendant insisted the penalty handed down by the court was overly harsh.

“I don’t think that’s fair on me,” replied Ms Golab.

“It’s my first time in court.”

Evidently irritated by those remarks, Judge Keane hit back by suggesting Ms Golab was plainly not au fait with Ireland’s road traffic laws.

“You clearly don’t understand the laws of this country,” she told her, prompting Ms Golab to make a swift exit from the courtroom.