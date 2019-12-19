Trolley Dash in Lidl Longford in support of Jigsaw

The annual Lidl Trolley Dash took place in Longford on Monday morning, December 16, with winning customer, Anne Hanlon, taking home her ‘big Christmas shop’ of €163.28 for free.

Lidl Trolley Dash winner, Anne Hanlon had just two minutes to do a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around the store, grabbing as much of their Christmas shopping as they could.

Lidl stores across the country gave customers a chance to win their ‘big Christmas shop’, with tickets on sale in stores for just €1 since November.

All proceeds raised through ticket sales will go to Lidl’s charity partner, Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.