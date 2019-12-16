Gardaí to charge suspects over violent Longford town fracas

A number of men are expected to appear in court in the morning charged in connection to a violent incident in Longford town.

Four men, three from the same family and another man, are currently being questioned at Longford Garda Station by detectives.

They were arrested over the course of the day after a number of men became embroiled in an unseemly skirmish on main street earlier this morning.

The row, involving two feuding families based in Longford town, resulted in a number of bottles being hurled onto the street and at cars which were parked along the main thoroughfare at around 9am.

It's also understood an article was also produced in the incident as both factions hurled abuse at one another in full view of startled members of the public.

The Leader can also reveal a shop on main street locked its doors, keeping worried customers inside, as the violence spilled out onto the street.

It's also understood the charges handed down are likely to go beyond Section 6 public order with the possibility of more serious firearms and offensive weapons charges being issued.