Update: Two men held over violent Longford street row

Two men have been arrested by gardaí this lunchtime in connection to a violent early morning row on the streets of Longford town.

The men, who are caught up in a simmering feud involving two locally based Traveller families, were arrested within the last hour by detectives investigating the unruly incident.

Both are being held at Longford Garda Station with sources indicating the likelihood of more arrests over the course of the afternoon.

It comes after several members of both families became embroiled in an unsavoury incident on the main street of Longford town early this morning.

A number of individuals, dressed in shorts and hoodies could be seen throwing bottles and other implements at one another as customers going about their daily business ducked for cover.

One of the suspects involved, could also be seen waving a stick as both factions hurled abuse at one another outside Longford Post Office.

The Leader also understands a number of cars were also damaged in the melee.

Gardaí are this afternoon scouring CCTV footage of the incident and have identified a number of suspects believed to have been ringleaders in the incident.

Two of those, both males and aged in their 20s, have been arrested and are currently being quizzed by detectives at Longford Garda Station.

