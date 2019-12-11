Appeal to help find young boy’s comfort blanket lost in Longford town

An appeal has been launched to help find a comfort blanket lost in Longford town.



Trina Sammon explained, “My friend’s little boy, who is 6 years old and is on the autistic spectrum has lost his little comfort blankie, somewhere in and around Longford town.

“He is extremely upset and is finding it very hard to sleep without his blankie. To have him reunited with his beloved blankie would be amazing.”

Trina says that if anyone has seen the comfort blanket or can assist, they can contact her on 087 456 7468.

Also read: Longford man honoured for coming to victim's aid during "shocking" attack