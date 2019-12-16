Death of former Longford councillor Michael Nevin

The death has occurred of former Longford County & Town Councillor, Michael Nevin. A life long Republican, over the years he was associated with Sinn Féin, Republican Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

A staunch Longford town man, he was the supervisor on the FÁS scheme in the Mall for many years and was at the helm for many of its best innovations and improvement works. He was also a member of Longford VEC (now LWETB) through some of its most contentious years.

He passed away at St Joseph's early on Monday morning after a long illness and was pre-deceased by his sister Kathleen (Gurren).

His passing is sadly mourned by his beloved wife Rosaleen; daughters Catherine Keane (Ardagh) and Sandra Dunbar (Dunboyne), sons Michael (Longford ( Longford LEO office) and Fergus (Melbourne); brothers Seán, Mattie and Gerry; sister, Mary Tiernan; daughters-in-law, Bríd and Deirdre; sons-in-law Martin and Marc; grandchildren, Aisling, Emer, Dearvla, Tara, Ronan, Orla, Ciara, Fergal, Sinead, Conor, Niamh, James and Niall; great-grandchild, Harry; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, former elected colleagues and friends.

His remains will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, today Wednesday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm.

Former colleagues and current Councillors on Longford Co Council will form a guard of honour at the Cathedral from 10.30am on Thursday morning.