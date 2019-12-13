Probation bond for Longford man on trespassing charges

A Longford man who appeared at Longford District Court last week charged with trespassing and public order has been given a €200 probation bond by Judge John King.

Conor Shanley, 12 Shannon Vale, Longford had “a great insight” into his circumstances, according to Judge King, who noted the accused’s willingness to cooperate.

Reading the evidence, on behalf of the State, Sgt Mark Mahon said that on May 1, 2018, Gardaí received reports of a male attempting to break into numbers 7 and 11 Ard Alainn, Longford.

“Gardaí arrived at the scene and saw the accused walking away. He was highly intoxicated and told gardaí that he had consumed a lot of alcohol and smoked cannabis,” Sgt Mahon explained.

Sgt Mahon further explained that on March 28, 2019, at 2.15am on Richmond Street, the accused was trying to gain entry to the back of the Longford Arms Hotel and was aggresssive towards a night porter on duty at the time.

“He threatened the night porter and the Gardaí were called. He was arrested for public order,” Sgt Mahon explained.

The accused had one previous conviction for unlawful possession and was fined €200 for same.

Defence solicitor John Quinn explained that Mr Shanley was dealing with some difficulties and that he had the full support of his parents who are engaging with him fully.

“He has complied with probation services to the extent that they've suggested a probation bond,” said Mr Quinn.

Mr Quinn added that the accused was seeking the services of IASIO and trying to stay away from alcohol and drugs.

“He realises he has to meet the problem face on. He has the full support of his parents and hopefully will do well,” said Mr Quinn.

“Because he’s showing such good insight into his circumstances and engaging with probation services, I'll give him a probation bond of €200,” said Judge King, referring to a recommendation in a probation reported dated October 18, 2019.