Longford groups to receive €25k from State's Dormant Accounts Fund

Two community projects in Longford are to receive €25,000 in State aid under the Government's Small Capital Grants Scheme.

Edgeworthstown District Development Association are to secure €15,000 towards its recently opened Maria Edgeworth facility with a further €10,000 going to Co Longford Social Services.

A total of €1m from the State's Dormant Accounts Fund has been ring-fenced for 124 social enterprise projects across the country.

Announcing the funding today, Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring said: “Social Enterprises are providing valuable services and supports in communities across Ireland.

"To assist them in their work, I announced the Small Capital Grants Scheme in October. We received an overwhelming response to this call for funding, with the scheme heavily over-subscribed.

“Following an assessment of all the applications received, I am pleased to be able to announce the allocation of €1 million to 124 social enterprises around the country.

"The grants of between €2,000 and €15,000 which are being awarded will help these enterprises to achieve their social, environmental and economic objectives."