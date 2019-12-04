Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Bridget Ann Slevin (née Gilligan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan / Curry, Sligo

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 of Bridget Ann Slevin (nee Gilligan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan/ Yonkers New York and formerly Montiagh, Curry, Co. Sligo, unexpectedly at the home of her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Peter Lynch Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh Co. Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband John, brothers John, Luke, Tom, Mike, Martin, sisters Mary Leahy and Janie.

Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family sons John and Jimmy, daughters Ann Marie and Kathleen, brothers Paddy and Brendan (Curry) sisters Sr. Kathleen (Tubbercurry ) Margaret McLean (Ballycastle,Mayo)

Philomena Connelly (Tuam, Galway) Ethna Hynes (Kilrush,Clare) Janie Wynne (England). Her adored grandchildren Sinead, Fiona, Aine, Iain, Robert, Shauna, Keri Anne, Peter, Colleen, Niall and Kate, daughters in Law Carol and Maureen, sons in law Johnny and Peter, beloved brothers in law, sisters in law, many nieces, nephews, relatives and family friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Peter Lynch Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh Co. Cavan eircode H12W522 on Thursday, December 5 from 4pm to 10pm and again on Friday, December 6 all day. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, December 7 in St. Mary’s Church Bruskey, after which Ann will be repatriated to New York. Family flowers only please, in her memory honour Ann by being kind to others.



Sr. Carmel McEnroy, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 of Sr, Carmel McEnroy, 6 Teaghlach Mhuire, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway and formerly Carrrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Convents of Mercy, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, and Columbia, Missouri. Surrounded by family and friends, peacefully at Brampton Care Nursing Home, Oranmore.

Predeceased by her sisters Bernadette, Sr. Gabriel and brother Ignatius. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, Rita (Fitzgerald), and Noreen (Smith) her brother, Brian, sister-in-law, Anne, brother-in-law Brian Smith, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, many friends and Sisters of Mercy, Western Province.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Teaghlach Mhuire Chapel, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore on Thursday, December 5 from 3 p.m. with removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane at 6 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane, followed by funeral service at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 PV30. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Galway Hospice. Ar dheis Dē go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Paddy McGloin, Cloone, Kinlough, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 of Paddy McGloin, Cloone, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at his late residence.

Remains reposing at his late residence today, Wednesday, December 4 from 4pm to 9pm, and on Thursday, December 5 from 12 midday till 5pm. Removal of remains from his late residence to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 6 at 1:30pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of St Vincent De Paul care of Gilmartins Undertakers or any family member.

