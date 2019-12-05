Dangerous bend needs to be tackled, says south Longford councillor
Cllr Mick Cahill is calling for a dangerous bend to be tackled
Carrickedmond’s Cllr Mick Cahill has expressed his concern over a dangerous bend on the R393 between the blue doors and Carrickboy at Deerpark and is calling on Longford County Council to remove the hedge on the first corner between those two locations in the interest of safety.
Cllr Cahill will bring the motion to the next meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District, which takes place on Monday, December 9.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on