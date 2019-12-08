North Longford man pleads guilty to handling stolen excavator

A north Longford man is to be sentenced in the new year after he pleaded guilty last week to handling a stolen digger in Edgeworthstown more than two years ago.

Seamus Kane, with an address at Ardgulllion, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford tendered his plea at last week’s sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court following an incident at Ardnagullion, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on May 20 2017.

It's alleged Mr Kane was found in possession of stolen property, namely a 2014 Hitachi excavator, contrary to Section 18 of the Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud Offences Act) 2001.

The case had originally been scheduled for trial but following a 45 minute adjournment last Tuesday morning, Senior counsel Michael Higgins said his client could be arraigned on the first count.

Mr Higgins, who revealed he had only taken up the case over the “last day or so” and, as such had not had a full consultation with the accused, said Mr Kane was willing to plead guilty on the basis of “recklessness”.

He added the plea was one which was offered on the “basis of full facts” being provided to the court. It was also accepted by the prosecution that such a plea would be treated as an early one.

Mr Kane was remanded on continuing bail for sentencing on January 14, 2020.

