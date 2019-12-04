Drumlish councillor Paraic Brady calls for C&D death threats probe

Fine Gael Councillor Paraic Brady has called for a full garda led investigation to be launched in connection to alleged death threats being made against C&D Foods bosses.

The local politician and farmer issued the plea after Agriculture Minister Michael Creed revealed his knowledge of the alleged threats and how senior gardaí had also been made aware of the warnings.

Mr Creed later attempted to clarify the issue by insisting he didn’t make connections or allegations that the protesters in last week's tractor demonstration or those who have been served with injunctions were the ones who made the alleged threats.

The High Court, last Friday, formally lifted injunctions which had been served on Cllr Brady and fellow Longford man Colm Leonard following talks with both Mr Creed and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Cllr Brady said while the move was welcome despite being “seven weeks overdue”, he called for a full investigation in a bid to identify the alleged perpetrators behind the supposed death threats.

“I hope that's what happens and that whoever is behind it are brought to justice because we (farmers) certainly don't want it out there (in the public domain) that it was anyone on the picket lines or farmers who were involved,” he said.

The Drumlish based public representative, perhaps more ominously stopped short of expressing confidence in Mr Creed.

“I don't think he (Mr Creed) dealt with the whole process in a very professional manner,” he said.

“There are some very good ministers in Fine Gael but Michael Creed would not be one of my favourites.

“I am going to sit and wait (before expressing confidence in Mr Creed) and see what happens. If the (Beef) Taskforce delivers then that is what Michael Creed will be judged on.”

