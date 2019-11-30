Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cannabis following Ballyleague search
The €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis (pending analysis) seized by Gardaí in Ballyleague Picture: An Garda Síochána
As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Roscommon area, Gardaí seized €100,000 of suspected cannabis (pending analysis) on Friday evening, November 29 in Ballyleague.
No arrests have been made.
Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are releasing no further information on their investigation at this time.
Also read: Gardaí targeting organised criminal gang seize two vans and recover €30,000 of stolen car parts in midlands raid
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on