Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cannabis following Ballyleague search

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Roscommon area, Gardaí seized €100,000 of suspected cannabis (pending analysis) on Friday evening, November 29 in Ballyleague.



No arrests have been made.



Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are releasing no further information on their investigation at this time.

