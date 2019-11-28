Unanimous Dáil support for Drumlish man’s PAS motion

A Dáil motion for disabled people’s rights has received unanimous support.

Last week, Independent TD Thomas pringle in conjunction with independent living movement Ireland brought a motion on the Right to a Personal Assistance Service to the Dáil.

Drumlish native James Cawley, who is policy officer with the Independent Living Movement Ireland was thrilled with the development.

“The motion on the Right to a Personal Assistance Service (PAS) passed the Dáil with cross-party, unanimous support,” he told the Leader.

“This is great progress and there is lots of work to do; however this is a big step towards a right to a Personal Assistance Service (PAS) for those who need it in Ireland.

“Many thanks to all TDs and thank you to all those who contacted their political representatives about this motion and a huge thank you to those who pledged their support in anyway. This really echoes the point that collective action works.

“Now it's time to get the Government to stand up to its commitment to making Independent Living for disabled people a reality in Ireland,” he continued.

“We must be mindful there is an election coming up and now everybody can tell and discuss the importance of a PAS with their candidates.”

