Moral of the story: Pay for your goods, judge tells Longford woman

A Longford woman charged with stealing goods from Aldi valued at €79.94 has been handed a three month prison sentence, which has been suspended for three years.

Mary Ann Nevin of Lavendar Cottage, Farnagh Hill, Longford, appeared before Judge Hughes at Longford District Court last week and pleaded guilty to the charge.

“I had a seizure your honour because I have a previous of seizures. And I had a near seizure yesterday because Liam Doherty came up to the house,” Ms Nevin explained.

“That wasn’t the cause of the seizure, though,” said solicitor John Quinn.

“So you went into Aldi and took the goods,” Judge Hughes prompted.

“Me and my sister. I’m taking blame for this even though it wasn’t me that done it,” said Ms Nevin.

“I'm taking the blame and I’ll tell you why. Because two officers came to my house last week at 9pm at night. I have three kids and they were in bed. The two officers said to me to come down at 3pm during the day but I could only get in at 1pm because the babysitter could only mind the kids at that time.

“But when I came down, the police officer wasn’t on duty until 3pm. So they came back a week later and I explained to them I was there on my own with my kids but I can come down if you give me a time tomorrow or the next day,” Ms Nevin continued.

“So they gave me Wednesday at 9pm at night and I agreed upon it. Then all of a sudden, my brother was walking out of the door. Because I explained to them that I had no-one to watch the kids. So my brother walked out the door and as soon as they saw my brother, one of the officers came inside the door, literally slammed me up against the wall, handcuffed me - the handcuffs left marks on my wrists - and then he brought me to the paddywagon and he was very disrespectful and rude.”

“Okay, do you know the moral of that story?” Judge Hughes responded.

“The next time you go shopping, pay for your goods. That’s the moral of that story.

“You’re coming into court and you’re complaining about guards and what guards did to you. The bottom line is none of this would’ve happened to you if you’d pay for your goods. Okay?”

With that, Judge Hughes handed Ms Nevin a three month sentence, suspended for three years.