Longford court hears claims of shop worker allegedly touching young boy while shopping with his mother

A man is due to reappear in Longford District Court on January 21, 2020, charged with inappropriately touching a seven-year-old boy while the accused was working last year.

The man allegedly touched the boy on the penis when he was a customer with his mother in a supermarket on August 17, 2018.

The accused, who has since been suspended from his job, was working behind the till on the day in question and beckoned the boy to come around to him, the judge heard.

Gardaí have said that CCTV footage shows the man reaching down with his right hand to touch the boy.

“There is a more innocent explanation that he offers in his defence. He says that he intended to touch the boy’s leg,” said solicitor Frank Gearty, who has asked gardaí to facilitate him with the CCTV footage ahead of the reappearance in January.